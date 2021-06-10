KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.69 EPS

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($4.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($1.69), Fidelity Earnings reports. KLX Energy Services had a negative net margin of 120.01% and a negative return on equity of 168.42%.

KLXE traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.05. 10,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,275. The company has a market cap of $97.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. KLX Energy Services has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $18.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.86.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KLXE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. R. F. Lafferty cut shares of KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals.

