KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.69 EPS

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($4.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($1.69), Fidelity Earnings reports. KLX Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 168.42% and a negative net margin of 120.01%.

NASDAQ:KLXE opened at $13.51 on Thursday. KLX Energy Services has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $18.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The firm has a market cap of $119.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 3.42.

Get KLX Energy Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for KLX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.