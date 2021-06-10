Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Cut to “Neutral” at Nomura

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on KEP. Citigroup downgraded Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

KEP traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.63. 2,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,888. Korea Electric Power has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $12.98. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.91.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 3.43%. Equities analysts predict that Korea Electric Power will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 368,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,793,000 after buying an additional 117,783 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 14,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 9,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 962,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,809,000 after purchasing an additional 141,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

