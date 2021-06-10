Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

KUBTY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Kubota from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kubota from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho downgraded Kubota from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kubota from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $133.00.

KUBTY opened at $108.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.01. Kubota has a 52-week low of $70.87 and a 52-week high of $125.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.98.

Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, the rest of Asia, and internationally. Its Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; and rice mill plants.

