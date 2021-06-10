Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)’s stock price rose 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $52.11 and last traded at $51.96. Approximately 12,032 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 333,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.81.

KYMR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kymera Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.66.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 8,195 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $493,093.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,805 shares in the company, valued at $108,606.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 5,752 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $287,715.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,254,648.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 331,673 shares of company stock valued at $17,507,768. Corporate insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $461,000. Logos Global Management LP raised its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 260,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,139,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $560,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,963,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $3,861,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.