L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Major Shareholder Sells $326,500,000.00 in Stock

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $326,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of L Brands stock opened at $65.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.44. L Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.18 and a fifty-two week high of $71.99.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.25. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 137.83%. L Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.99) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that L Brands, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 97,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LB. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on L Brands from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley upped their price objective on L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on L Brands from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.57.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

