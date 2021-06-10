L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Insider Dana A. Mehnert Sells 64,643 Shares

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 64,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.14, for a total transaction of $14,165,867.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,271,647.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of LHX opened at $217.51 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $223.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.87.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.0% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 23,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $282,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 30.7% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 40.9% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,535,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,194,000 after purchasing an additional 445,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.21.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

