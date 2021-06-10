L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Insider Dana A. Mehnert Sells 64,643 Shares

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 64,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.14, for a total transaction of $14,165,867.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,271,647.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of LHX opened at $217.51 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $223.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.87.
L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.0% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 23,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $282,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 30.7% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 40.9% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,535,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,194,000 after purchasing an additional 445,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.
LHX has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.21.
L3Harris Technologies Company Profile
L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.
