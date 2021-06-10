L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 9.0% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 36.7% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 60.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 203.9% in the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 11,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 7,779 shares in the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LHX. TheStreet lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.21.

NYSE:LHX opened at $217.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.23. The company has a market cap of $44.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.87. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $223.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total transaction of $26,166,726.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 64,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.14, for a total transaction of $14,165,867.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,689 shares in the company, valued at $15,271,647.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,258 shares of company stock valued at $41,504,952. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

