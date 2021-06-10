Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 32.40% and a net margin of 22.08%.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAKE opened at $26.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.91. The firm has a market cap of $212.15 million and a PE ratio of 6.12. Lakeland Industries has a one year low of $17.88 and a one year high of $47.95.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lakeland Industries stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of Lakeland Industries worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LAKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Lakeland Industries from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Lakeland Industries from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire.

