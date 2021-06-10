Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Bought by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 726,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,800 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.50% of Lamb Weston worth $56,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,222,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 184.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,691,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,757 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,843,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,805,000 after acquiring an additional 444,344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,034,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $777,480,000 after purchasing an additional 221,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 849,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,860,000 after purchasing an additional 165,060 shares during the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.17.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $82.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.78. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.67 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.91.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $895.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.94 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.60%.

In other Lamb Weston news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $5,452,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

