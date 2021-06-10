Lambda (LAMB) Price Down 8.8% Over Last Week

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. In the last week, Lambda has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. Lambda has a total market cap of $65.36 million and approximately $17.25 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lambda coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0439 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00063509 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002734 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00023695 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.64 or 0.00854225 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,116.26 or 0.08514503 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00089231 BTC.

About Lambda

Lambda (CRYPTO:LAMB) is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,490,104,706 coins. Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Buying and Selling Lambda

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars.

