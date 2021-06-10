Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th.

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

Shares of LSGOF remained flat at $$10.70 during midday trading on Wednesday. Land Securities Group has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.05.

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.