Laurentian Lowers Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Price Target to C$14.75

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its price target cut by Laurentian from C$15.75 to C$14.75 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Eight Capital lowered their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$18.00 to C$16.50 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.50.

TSE WDO opened at C$12.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12 month low of C$7.78 and a 12 month high of C$15.00. The stock has a market cap of C$1.72 billion and a PE ratio of 37.21.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$45.97 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

