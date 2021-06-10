Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $59.73. Lawson Products shares last traded at $59.31, with a volume of 5,485 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Lawson Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Lawson Products from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.95. The firm has a market cap of $534.35 million, a PE ratio of 87.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.14). Lawson Products had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $103.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.49 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Lawson Products, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lawson Products by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 19.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 370,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,215,000 after buying an additional 61,516 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 5.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after buying an additional 5,244 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 51,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Lawson Products Company Profile (NASDAQ:LAWS)

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, cutting tools and abrasives, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

