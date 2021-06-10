Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Sells $156,100.00 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $156,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,535,161 shares in the company, valued at $39,573,863.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $387,800.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 61,326 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.54.

On Saturday, May 29th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,495 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $47,280.25.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 24,447 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $464,004.06.

On Monday, May 24th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,694 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $260,186.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,078 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $40,126.18.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,747 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $53,017.10.

On Monday, May 17th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 500 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $9,800.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,696 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $284,955.44.

On Monday, May 10th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,956 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $273,537.60.

Shares of LEGH stock opened at $19.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $463.49 million, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.71. Legacy Housing Co. has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $20.18.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 14.39%. As a group, analysts expect that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGH. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 36,692 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 35,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 11,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 414,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,265,000 after purchasing an additional 25,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LEGH shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Legacy Housing from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

