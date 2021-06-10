Leila Alland Sells 4,000 Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Stock

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) insider Leila Alland sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $134,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Leila Alland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Leila Alland sold 4,000 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $139,320.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Leila Alland sold 4,000 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $135,440.00.

PMV Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $33.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.44. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $26.38 and a one year high of $63.22.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). On average, equities analysts predict that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

