Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $780.43 Million

Brokerages forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) will post sales of $780.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $766.50 million to $800.00 million. Lincoln Electric reported sales of $590.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full-year sales of $3.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lincoln Electric.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company had revenue of $757.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.14.

In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $527,123.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 419.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3,950.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,475. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.73. Lincoln Electric has a twelve month low of $78.96 and a twelve month high of $136.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.16%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

