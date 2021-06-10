Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Acquired by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 131.6% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.12.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $290.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $292.50. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $197.26 and a 52-week high of $305.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.06 billion, a PE ratio of 52.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

