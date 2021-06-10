Linscomb & Williams Inc. Acquires 977 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,420 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 162 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.80.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $2.19 on Thursday, hitting $233.66. 31,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,974,476. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $232.35. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $178.88 and a 12 month high of $238.18. The company has a market capitalization of $174.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

