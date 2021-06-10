Linscomb & Williams Inc. Grows Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,063 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 335.2% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.33.

Medtronic stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $124.30. 52,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,688,000. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $87.68 and a one year high of $132.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.28, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

