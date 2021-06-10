Linscomb & Williams Inc. Has $14.47 Million Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Williams-Sonoma makes up approximately 0.8% of Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Linscomb & Williams Inc. owned about 0.11% of Williams-Sonoma worth $14,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

In related news, insider Marta Benson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.47, for a total value of $4,964,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,998 shares in the company, valued at $7,611,289.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total transaction of $191,156.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,749.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,527 shares of company stock worth $10,895,367. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WSM traded up $1.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $168.39. 5,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,841. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.54. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.79 and a 52-week high of $194.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.67.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 51.02%. Equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

Several research firms have commented on WSM. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.28.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.