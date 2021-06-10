Linscomb & Williams Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $8,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,089,275,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,750,000 after purchasing an additional 8,787,122 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $164,570,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12,729.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,854,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,581,000 after buying an additional 1,839,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,828,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $392,701.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $120,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,393,932.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,790. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.69. 85,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,017,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.21. The stock has a market cap of $134.37 billion, a PE ratio of -49.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.46. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $51.92 and a 12 month high of $89.93.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 74.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

