Liquity USD (LUSD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $722.79 Million

Liquity USD (CURRENCY:LUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. In the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. Liquity USD has a total market cap of $722.79 million and approximately $735,171.00 worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity USD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00067208 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003956 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00024463 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.86 or 0.00891609 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00049372 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,243.88 or 0.08794841 BTC.

Liquity USD Coin Profile

Liquity USD (CRYPTO:LUSD) is a coin. It launched on April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 719,446,095 coins. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

Liquity USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquity USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

