Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) to post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.09). Lithium Americas reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Lithium Americas will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.10). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lithium Americas.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LAC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lithium Americas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.03.

Lithium Americas stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.14. 58,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,945,684. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 17.63 and a current ratio of 17.63. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.70 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lithium Americas by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 185.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 14.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

