LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LKQ shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

In other news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $67,387.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter worth about $14,787,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,824 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 72,065 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 22,419 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 51.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,141 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 9,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LKQ stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.20. 29,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,880,190. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.49. LKQ has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $51.68. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.67.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that LKQ will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

