Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Price Target Raised to GBX 60

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 60 ($0.78) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 24.39% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 55 ($0.72) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 42 ($0.55) to GBX 51 ($0.67) in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 48 ($0.63) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 49.10 ($0.64).

Shares of LON:LLOY opened at GBX 48.24 ($0.63) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 144.87. The company has a market capitalization of £34.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.86. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 59.94 ($0.78).

In related news, insider Robin Budenberg acquired 499,590 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of £224,815.50 ($293,722.89). Also, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio acquired 329,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of £138,590.34 ($181,069.17). Insiders have purchased 829,912 shares of company stock worth $36,355,419 in the last three months.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

