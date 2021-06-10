Loop Capital Begins Coverage on Forest Road Acquisition (NYSE:FRX)

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Forest Road Acquisition (NYSE:FRX) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $11.00 price objective on the healthcare company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FRX opened at $10.32 on Monday. Forest Road Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $18.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.01.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Forest Road Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Forest Road Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forest Road Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Forest Road Acquisition by 31,946.7% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 24,035 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 23,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Forest Road Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

Forest Road Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, media, and telecommunications space. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

