Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $38.02. Loral Space & Communications Inc. shares last traded at $37.25, with a volume of 33,605 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.13.

Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LORL. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. during the first quarter worth about $116,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 75.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

About Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL)

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, provides satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 15 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

