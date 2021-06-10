Lumina Gold (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Price Target Raised to C$2.00 at Raymond James

Lumina Gold (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

LMGDF stock opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. Lumina Gold has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.66.

About Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metals in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos project consisting of ten mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,373 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

