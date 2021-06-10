Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LUN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.70 to C$13.30 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$14.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. CSFB increased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Lundin Mining to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$15.60 to C$16.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.87.

LUN stock opened at C$12.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The firm has a market cap of C$9.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$14.08. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$6.25 and a 1 year high of C$16.07.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The mining company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$863.02 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 1.0812563 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.35%.

In other Lundin Mining news, Director Donald Kinloch Charter purchased 15,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.00 per share, with a total value of C$195,018.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 57,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$746,580.91. Also, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.17, for a total value of C$126,426.78. Insiders sold a total of 45,935 shares of company stock worth $687,751 over the last quarter.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

