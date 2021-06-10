LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LYB. Bank of America raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.68.

NYSE:LYB traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $112.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,849,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,346. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.40. The stock has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.07. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $60.04 and a one year high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.71 EPS for the current year.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,210 shares of company stock worth $254,077 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYB. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

