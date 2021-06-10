LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also commented on LYB. Bank of America raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.68.
NYSE:LYB traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $112.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,849,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,346. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.40. The stock has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.07. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $60.04 and a one year high of $118.01.
In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,210 shares of company stock worth $254,077 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYB. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About LyondellBasell Industries
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index
Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.