MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its holdings in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,405 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in MacroGenics were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 4.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 182.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 9.2% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 84,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

In other MacroGenics news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $154,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 3,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $125,344.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,917 shares of company stock valued at $774,894. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MGNX opened at $21.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 2.28. MacroGenics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $36.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.12.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $16.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.16 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 126.15% and a negative return on equity of 45.99%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGNX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on MacroGenics from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.