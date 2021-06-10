MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.05) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for MacroGenics in a report released on Monday, June 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.05) for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for MacroGenics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.77) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MGNX. Barclays raised shares of MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.29.

MGNX stock opened at $21.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 2.28. MacroGenics has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $36.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.12.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $16.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.16 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 126.15% and a negative return on equity of 45.99%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MacroGenics by 182.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MacroGenics news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $154,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Karrels sold 15,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,917 shares of company stock valued at $774,894 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

