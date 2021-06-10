Madison Asset Management LLC Has $5.23 Million Stock Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Madison Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,953 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $5,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BC. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,540,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brunswick in the first quarter worth approximately $192,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 32,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC bought a new position in Brunswick in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brunswick from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on Brunswick from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Brunswick from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.29.

Brunswick stock opened at $95.53 on Thursday. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $53.73 and a one year high of $117.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.88.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. Brunswick had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

