Madison Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 196.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,311 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 232.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,415,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,403,000 after buying an additional 6,579,321 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 659.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,625,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,152,000 after buying an additional 3,148,379 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 183.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,822,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,887,000 after buying an additional 1,825,374 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 218.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,298,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,659,000 after buying an additional 890,513 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 200.0% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 999,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,303,000 after buying an additional 666,158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $49.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.84 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.65. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.54 and a 1-year high of $75.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 38.26% and a negative net margin of 31.35%. The business had revenue of $74.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $80,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $235,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,657 shares of company stock valued at $5,034,207 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Varonis Systems to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Varonis Systems from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Varonis Systems to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Varonis Systems from $83.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Varonis Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.11.

Varonis Systems Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.