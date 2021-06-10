Madison Asset Management LLC Purchases 124,660 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 54.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 354,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,660 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Primo Water worth $5,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Primo Water news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 27,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $456,840.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,352,358 shares in the company, valued at $22,868,373.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jay Wells sold 91,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $1,553,013.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,328,569.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,365,450 shares of company stock valued at $23,578,550. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRMW stock opened at $17.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Primo Water Co. has a 1-year low of $12.09 and a 1-year high of $17.85.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.55 million. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.43%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

PRMW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank raised Primo Water from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. CIBC boosted their price target on Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

