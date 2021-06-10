Madison Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 729,345 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITUB opened at $6.53 on Thursday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $6.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.81.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.50%.

Itaú Unibanco Profile

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

