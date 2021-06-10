Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 14,490 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Madison Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,490 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $3,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Kennametal by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 19,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Kennametal by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Kennametal by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 21,940 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,728,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,555,000 after acquiring an additional 678,804 shares during the period.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Kennametal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.38.

NYSE:KMT opened at $37.09 on Thursday. Kennametal Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $43.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 309.08, a P/E/G ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 2.08.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. Kennametal had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $484.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Kennametal’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.