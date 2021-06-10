Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 14,490 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,490 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $3,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 19,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 21,940 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,728,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,555,000 after acquiring an additional 678,804 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.38.

Shares of Kennametal stock opened at $37.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Kennametal Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $43.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 309.08, a PEG ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 2.08.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. Kennametal had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $484.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Kennametal’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.11%.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

