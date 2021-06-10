Madison Asset Management LLC Takes $3.62 Million Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 729,345 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

ITUB opened at $6.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.28. The firm has a market cap of $63.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.81. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 15.87%. Analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 7.50%.

About Itaú Unibanco

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.