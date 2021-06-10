Maecenas (ART) One Day Volume Tops $348.00

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded down 16.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 10th. Maecenas has a total market cap of $344,012.01 and approximately $348.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maecenas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Maecenas has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Maecenas alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00063335 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002731 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00023601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003738 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $309.86 or 0.00845934 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00047014 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,098.69 or 0.08459463 BTC.

Maecenas Profile

Maecenas is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co . The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Maecenas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maecenas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maecenas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maecenas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maecenas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.