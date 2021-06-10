MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$27.25.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$26.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on MAG Silver to C$26.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 7,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.66, for a total value of C$181,133.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,304,913.64. Also, Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.72, for a total value of C$587,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 168,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,495,613.28.

MAG traded up C$0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting C$28.10. 105,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,313. The company has a market cap of C$2.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 517.36. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of C$15.34 and a 1-year high of C$31.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.32. The company has a quick ratio of 105.39, a current ratio of 107.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.06). On average, analysts forecast that MAG Silver will post 1.3175301 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

