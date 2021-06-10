Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) Raised to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ:MGYR opened at $13.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Magyar Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $15.05. The company has a market cap of $77.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.44.

Get Magyar Bancorp alerts:

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.32 million for the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 13.56%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Magyar Bancorp stock. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 20.29% of the company’s stock.

About Magyar Bancorp

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, NOW, money market, savings, retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also offers residential mortgage loans; commercial real estate, commercial business, and construction loans; and consumer loans, which consist of home equity lines of credit and stock-secured demand loans.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Magyar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magyar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.