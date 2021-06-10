Maker Market Capitalization Tops $3.22 Billion (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. One Maker coin can currently be bought for about $3,243.88 or 0.08794841 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Maker has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. Maker has a total market cap of $3.22 billion and $138.73 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Maker alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00067208 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003956 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00024463 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.86 or 0.00891609 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00049372 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $33.16 or 0.00089906 BTC.

Maker Coin Profile

Maker (CRYPTO:MKR) is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 991,423 coins. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maker is makerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.