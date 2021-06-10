Malcolm Frank Sells 1,031 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $73,036.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,409.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Malcolm Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 16th, Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $71.25 on Thursday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $52.50 and a 1 year high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.85.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 525 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. SP Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% in the first quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 46,986 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.82.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

