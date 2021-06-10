Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 431,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,800 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.07% of Malibu Boats worth $34,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBUU. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MBUU. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.75.

NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $75.57 on Thursday. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.37 and a 52 week high of $93.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $273.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.13 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

