Man Group (LON:EMG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $180.35

Man Group plc (LON:EMG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 180.35 ($2.36) and last traded at GBX 180.35 ($2.36), with a volume of 159275 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 178.75 ($2.34).

Several research firms recently commented on EMG. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of Man Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165.50 ($2.16) price target on shares of Man Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of Man Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 169.79 ($2.22).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.91, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 517.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.62 billion and a PE ratio of 27.43.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

