Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Analysts expect Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) to announce $0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings. Manhattan Associates posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $156.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.72 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

MANH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock traded up $4.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $142.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,401. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.88. Manhattan Associates has a 1-year low of $81.13 and a 1-year high of $146.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.85 and a beta of 1.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,023,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $707,012,000 after buying an additional 231,870 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 0.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,792,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $327,825,000 after acquiring an additional 18,241 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,401,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,872,000 after acquiring an additional 88,951 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,563,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,479,000 after purchasing an additional 250,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,346,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

