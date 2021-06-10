Marcum Wealth LLC Invests $204,000 in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,434,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $457,809,000 after acquiring an additional 611,524 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,956,124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $332,658,000 after acquiring an additional 45,989 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,867,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $317,635,000 after acquiring an additional 227,121 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,555,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,771,549 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $301,270,000 after acquiring an additional 96,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $204.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.46.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $209.12 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.58 and a 52 week high of $211.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $195.65. The stock has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.76.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 203.20%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.89%.

In related news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $312,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $1,259,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,268 shares of company stock worth $1,826,119 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

