Marcum Wealth LLC Invests $220,000 in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,625 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,467,295 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,323,356,000 after purchasing an additional 465,111 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,447,822 shares of the software company’s stock worth $925,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,630 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter worth about $514,722,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,396,840 shares of the software company’s stock worth $407,199,000 after purchasing an additional 337,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,315,623 shares of the software company’s stock worth $223,511,000 after purchasing an additional 409,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $116.07 on Thursday. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.28 and a twelve month high of $225.89. The stock has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.36 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 40.73% and a negative return on equity of 42.90%. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SPLK shares. TheStreet cut Splunk from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Splunk from $225.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Splunk from $220.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Splunk from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.40.

In other Splunk news, CFO Jason Child sold 2,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total transaction of $292,728.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,629,616.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 10,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $1,463,468.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 113,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,969,706.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,535 shares of company stock valued at $7,835,915. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

